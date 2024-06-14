Akufo-Addo backs Ghana hosting Africa Cinema Summit 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (middle)

Source: GNA

Ghana will host the 'Africa Cinema Summit 2024' under the patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, supported by the National Film Authority (NFA) and Silverbird Cinemas.

The summit, themed "The Relevance of Cinema in African Communities," will be held from October 7 to 10 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.



The event aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in Africa's cinema industry. The 2023 summit saw notable achievements, including collaborative ventures and the President's assurance to approve the Film Tax Incentive.

The NFA envisions the cinema industry creating over 20 million jobs and contributing $20 billion to Africa's GDP.



