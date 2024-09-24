Akufo-Addo calls for new reforms at UN Security Council

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has urged world leaders to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), stating that its current structure is outdated and unjust, particularly in underrepresenting Africa.

Speaking at the Summit of the Future on September 22, 2024, Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for a fair system where all nations have an equal voice.



He also called for a new global economic order to address the vast inequalities worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting adopted the Pact for the Future, focusing on inclusivity, equity, and climate justice.



