Akufo-Addo calls for unified efforts against terrorism in Africa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has highlighted the imperative for collaborative measures to combat terrorism effectively across Africa.

During the ECOWAS' High-Level African Counter-Terrorism Meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, President Akufo-Addo underscored the devastating impact of terrorism on the continent and emphasized that no individual nation can confront this threat alone.



As the former chairman of ECOWAS, President Akufo-Addo urged African leaders to unite in a concerted effort against terrorism, emphasizing the necessity for proactive engagement rather than mere rhetoric.



He emphasized the urgency of concrete actions and commitments, emphasizing that a lax approach will not yield success in addressing this pressing challenge.

"Terrorism remains one of the most significant challenges facing Africa today and its consequences are felt across the continent, destabilising communities, undermining governance structures and obstructing socio-economic progress," Akufo-Addo said.



The presence of leaders from neighboring countries, including Togo and Nigeria, signifies a collective commitment to collaborate in combating terrorism, underscoring the importance of solidarity and cooperation in tackling this shared threat.