Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegal's president-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has extended warm congratulations to Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the President-elect of Senegal, on his decisive victory in the presidential election held on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

In a statement issued on March 28, 2024, President Akufo-Addo praised Faye's win as well-deserved and a testament to the trust placed in him and his economic transformation agenda.



“On behalf of the people and Government of Ghana, I extend warmest congratulations to the President-Elect of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on his decisive victory in the presidential election of Sunday, 24th March 2024.



It is well-deserved, and a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in him, and in his programme of economic transformation.”



Expressing hope for Senegal's continued progress and prosperity under Faye's leadership, President Akufo-Addo highlighted Senegal's role as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa.

Complimenting the outgoing President Macky Sall he stated, “for his contribution to the progress and development of Africa, and for overseeing the conduct of peaceful, credible and transparent elections in Senegal. The elections have been a demonstration of President Macky Sall’s steadfast commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring a peaceful electoral process. Senegal, West Africa, and, indeed, Africa, are grateful.”



President Akufo-Addo expressed eagerness to work closely with President-elect Faye to strengthen Ghanaian-Senegalese relations, improve living conditions for both nations' peoples, advance mutual interests, and promote broader African interests.



He concluded his statement by extending his best wishes to President-Elect Faye and the people of Senegal, expressing confidence in their success.



