Akufo-Addo considers arrests & prosecutions over ECG mismanagement

Samuel Dubik Mahama

President Nana Akufo-Addo is reportedly upset about financial mismanagement under Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), who recently resigned, and is considering auditing the state-owned company.

A meeting involving the Presidency, ECG’s new management led by David Asamoah, and Board Chairman Alexander Afenyo-Markin focused on the company’s finances and potential mismanagement.



Allegations against Mahama include inefficient procurement practices, under-declaration of revenue, and poor leadership.

Additionally, Mahama's failure to address issues with the IMF representative’s meter, which led to disconnection, reportedly prompted his dismissal.



Mahama has denied claims of wrongdoing, stating that his resignation was for personal reasons, although insiders suggest he was asked to resign to avoid outright dismissal.



Read full article