News
Akufo-Addo credits Bawumia for vision behind Agenda 111 hospitals

BawumScreenshot 2024 10 17 105951.png The president revealed that Dr. Bawumia first brought the issue to his attention

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his key role in initiating the Agenda 111 hospital project, which addresses Ghana's shortage of medical facilities.

During a visit to the Northern Region, the president revealed that Dr. Bawumia first brought the issue to his attention in 2020, highlighting that 88 districts lacked hospitals, a figure later found to be 101.

This led to the creation of Agenda 111, aimed at building hospitals in underserved areas. Akufo-Addo commended Dr. Bawumia for his foresight and dedication to national development.

