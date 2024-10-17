Akufo-Addo credits Bawumia for vision behind Agenda 111 hospitals

The president revealed that Dr. Bawumia first brought the issue to his attention

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his key role in initiating the Agenda 111 hospital project, which addresses Ghana's shortage of medical facilities.

During a visit to the Northern Region, the president revealed that Dr. Bawumia first brought the issue to his attention in 2020, highlighting that 88 districts lacked hospitals, a figure later found to be 101.

This led to the creation of Agenda 111, aimed at building hospitals in underserved areas. Akufo-Addo commended Dr. Bawumia for his foresight and dedication to national development.



