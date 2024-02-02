Akufo-Addo deems Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso's ECOWAS exit unfortunate

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed regret over the recent decision by Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso to withdraw their membership from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stating that it is an unfortunate development.

The three nations, presently under military rule, justified their withdrawal by claiming that ECOWAS has surpassed its utility and does not align with their objectives.



As a former ECOWAS Chair, President Akufo-Addo stated that this decision would have adverse effects on the citizens of the withdrawing countries. He revealed that discussions are pending to assess the impacts of their withdrawal and determine the path forward.

“This unfortunate decision by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to withdraw from the ECOWAS community is going to be very negative for the populations there. But ECOWAS is yet to meet.”



“It happened on Sunday, and we are waiting for a signal from the head, Nigerian President Tinubu, to indicate the time when we will have a summit to examine the implications of what has happened and the way forward for the community,” he said.