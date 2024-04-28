Akufo-Addo dismisses allegations of rigging in Ejisu by-election

Akufo-Addo speaking at the NPP’s final rally before the by-election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refuted claims made by independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi regarding the alleged rigging plans by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming Ejisu by-election.

Addressing supporters at the NPP's final rally before the by-election, the President cautioned against spreading falsehoods and urged voters to disregard such claims.



He emphasized the fairness of past elections, citing instances where the NPP did not rig despite defeats.



“In 2008, when he defeated the incumbent MP, who was even a Cabinet Minister, did the NPP rig the elections for him? So why does he now allege that we will rig the elections just because he has been defeated by someone else? Is this fair?” he asked.

President Akufo-Addo also denounced external influences on independent candidates, asserting that only the NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng, could bring development to the constituency.



Highlighting the importance of securing a parliamentary majority, he urged voters to support the NPP candidate to ensure effective governance.