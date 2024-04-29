Akufo-Addo doesn't have the power to choose his successor, God makes rulers – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sent a message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, emphasizing that the selection of his successor lies beyond his authority as he approaches the end of his tenure.

Mahama underscored the paramount importance of ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process, urging Akufo-Addo to prioritize this legacy above all else. Speaking at the event marking the commencement of a new multipurpose Ndewura Jakpa palace, Mahama highlighted the significance of safeguarding Ghana's democratic reputation in Africa.



Despite Akufo-Addo's presence at the ceremony, Mahama's remarks were made after the President had departed.



“I wish to urge our President that the best legacy he can leave this country, is to superintend over a peaceful, transparent and credible election," he said.

"I wish to remind him, that it is God who makes rulers and he can never ever be the one to choose his successor," he added.



The Ndewura Jakpa palace project, financed by Mahama himself and featuring Malian architectural designs, is set to include a palace, residence, and meeting area. Scheduled for completion in October 2024, the project involves Architect Atibila as the consultant and Grandeza Construction Company Limited as the builders.