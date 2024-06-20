Akufo-Addo extends Auditor-General's tenure by two years

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the tenure of Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for an additional two years. This extension was announced in a notice from the Audit Service dated July 19, addressed to all staff.

The notice indicated that Mr. Asiedu was initially scheduled for statutory retirement on August 1, 2024.



The Audit Service congratulated the Auditor-General on this extension, stating, "I wish to bring to the information of all staff that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, has extended the tenure of the office of the Auditor General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for the next two years."



"Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu was due for statutory retirement from service on August 1, 2024. The Service extends its congratulations to our Auditor-General on the extension of his appointment. Thank you," the notice added.

See the notice below:



