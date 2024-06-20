News

Akufo-Addo extends Auditor-General's tenure by two years

Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu 13 709x424 Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu

Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the tenure of Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for an additional two years. This extension was announced in a notice from the Audit Service dated July 19, addressed to all staff.

