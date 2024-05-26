Akufo-Addo govt has immobilized all institutions that fight corruption – Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga

Source: Kasapa FM Online

Mahama Ayariga, former Minister for Information and MP for Bawku Central, has criticized the Akufo-Addo government, accusing it of rendering anti-corruption institutions ineffective.

He expressed dismay at the lack of progress on corruption cases he has reported to various agencies, including the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Ayariga cited examples like the unexplained price adjustments at the Bank of Ghana building.

He believes that the government has crippled institutions tasked with fighting corruption, leading to a loss of confidence in their ability to address corruption effectively.



