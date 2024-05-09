Akufo-Addo has no legacy – Beatrice Annan

Beatrice Annan, spokesperson for the John Mahama's campaign team

Beatrice Annan, a spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign team, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stating that he lacks a significant legacy to boast about.

During a gathering in Doboro, President Akufo-Addo warned against electing former President John Dramani Mahama, suggesting that it could endanger the progress achieved during his tenure and alter the nation's trajectory.



In response, Mr. Mahama emphasized that he does not intend to perpetuate Akufo-Addo's legacy of corruption, poor governance, and arrogance.



According to the NDC candidate, he will not uphold the current administration's track record of corruption, mismanagement, arrogance, economic downturn, rising unemployment, and exacerbating poverty levels.

In an interview on Citi FM, Annan echoed her leader's sentiments, labeling the present government as the most ineffective in the country's history.



“This president has no legacy,” she said.



“We are talking about a government that just last March the President himself was in parliament to admit that the state of our country today is worse off than it was 40 years ago. These are not the words of the NDC,” she added.