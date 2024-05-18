Akufo-Addo hosts Senegal's President Faye for diplomatic discussions

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Bassirou Diomaye Faye

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo warmly received the newly elected President of Senegal, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, at Jubilee House on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The visit underscores the enduring friendship and cooperation between Ghana and Senegal, signifying a significant moment in their diplomatic ties.



Both Presidents engaged in productive discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and fostering economic cooperation across various sectors.



They explored opportunities for collaboration in trade, education, and technology, reaffirming their commitment to democratic principles and regional stability.



The meeting underscored the longstanding partnership and mutual assistance between the two nations, highlighting the strong bonds and shared progress that unite them.

This visit further strengthens these ties, laying the groundwork for enhanced collaboration and mutual benefits in the future.



In a joint statement, President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about the prospects for Ghana-Senegal relations, highlighting the potential for substantial advancements in their joint endeavors.



President Faye expressed appreciation for the warm reception and pledged to work closely with Ghana to achieve common goals and objectives.