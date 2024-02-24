Akufo-Addo hosts envoys from 6 countries, pledges to deepen diplomatic relations

The envoys were from Korea, Cyprus, Ireland, Sweden, Eswatini, and South Sudan

On Friday, February 23, 2024, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, hosted a brief presentation at the Jubilee House in Accra to receive the letters of Credence of six envoys.

The envoys include H.E Mr Park Kyongsig from the Republic of Korea; H.E. Ms. Polly Ioannou from the Republic of Cyprus; H.E. Mr Peter Ryan from Ireland; H.E. Mrs. Annika Hahn-Englund from the Republic of Sweden; H.E. Mr Mahlaba Almon Mamba from the Kingdom of Eswatini and H.E. Mr David Buom Choa from South Sudan.



During the presentation, H.E Mr Park Kyongsig, the Korean Ambassador, highlighted the long-standing relationship between Ghana and the Republic of Korea and discussed several areas for further cooperation.



H.E. Ms. Polly Ioannou, the envoy from the Republic of Cyprus, based in Cairo but with a diplomatic mission in Accra, stated that talks are underway for a possible educational agreement between Ghana and Cyprus through scholarship grants covering maritime security and other advanced security domains.



H.E. Mr Peter Ryan of Ireland emphasized the dedication of both Ghana and Ireland to multilateralism and the dual roles they played on the international stage through peacekeeping efforts.



Swedish Ambassador, H.E. Mrs. Annika Hahn-Englund, indicated that, as a priority, she would like to promote economic and trade relations and ensure that Swedish companies in Ghana thrive through mutual cooperation and benefits.

She also praised Ghana for successfully completing her term on the United Nations Security Council and encouraged Ghana to work harder to reverse the number of political takeovers in the sub-region.



The High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini, H.E. Mr Mahlaba Almon Mamba, conveyed his country's best wishes to Ghana for the upcoming Independence anniversary and the successful hosting of the 13th African Games.



He also wished Ghana's Foreign Minister, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, success in her bid for the position of Secretary General of the Commonwealth.



H.E. Mr David Buom Choa from South Sudan pledged to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a deliberate effort to deepen relations between the two countries.



President Akufo-Addo wished the envoys well as they began their tour of duty in Ghana and promised to use their presence to further strengthen the friendship and relations between Ghana and their respective countries.