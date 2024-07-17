Akufo-Addo inaugurates ADR board, commends A-G, CJ

Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of ADR in reducing the backlog of cases in courts

President Nana Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Board and praised the Chief Justice for her commitment to enhancing justice delivery in Ghana.

He emphasized the board's role in promoting peaceful resolution of disputes, which is crucial for national development.



Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of ADR in reducing the backlog of cases in courts and enhancing access to justice for all citizens.

The ceremony underscored Ghana's commitment to improving legal frameworks and processes to ensure efficient dispute-resolution mechanisms.



Read full article