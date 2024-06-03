Akufo-Addo is a man of integrity and peace, 2024 general elections will be peaceful – Interior Minister
Interior Minister Henry Quartey has assured that the upcoming general elections in Ghana will be peaceful, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining peace and retooling security services.
During a meeting with British High Commissioner Harriet Thompson, Quartey highlighted President Akufo-Addo's dedication to integrity and peaceful governance.
He praised the successful voter registration exercise as a positive indicator for the elections.
An elections task force has been established, and public engagements with key stakeholders are planned to ensure a smooth process.
Quartey also expressed gratitude for the strong relationship with the British Government and their ongoing support.
