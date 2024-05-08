Akufo-Addo is the worst president in Ghana's history – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, predicts Ghanaians will elect John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December polls to counteract what he perceives as the detrimental legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo recently urged citizens not to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the upcoming December elections, warning that doing so could jeopardize the progress achieved during his tenure and compromise the nation’s trajectory.



However, during an interview on Citi FM, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye contested these assertions, asserting that Ghanaians are ready for change.



He suggested that President Akufo-Addo should have extended apologies to Ghanaians for what he described as significant failures, leading the country into profound hardships.



Vanderpuye further characterized President Akufo-Addo as the worst president in the nation’s history, alleging corruption and economic collapse under his administration.

"If I were Nana Addo, the best thing I would do as a person is to apologise to the millions of Ghanaians who voted for me and whom I have hugely disappointed. Nana Addo will go into history as the worst president ever in the fourth republic of this country.



"He is the most corrupt president in our history. He is the one who has collapsed our economy. Ghana’s economy today is worse than at any time in our history. Is that the legacy he is talking about? Of course, John Mahama will come and correct all," he said



Nii Lante Vanderpuye, however, he emphasized John Mahama's potential to rectify the purportedly dismal legacy left by President Akufo-Addo, particularly addressing issues of joblessness and youth unemployment, offering hope for change in the eyes of Ghanaian youth.