Akufo Addo isn’t a properly renowned Human Rights Lawyer – Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arguing that he does not deserve the title of a renowned Human Rights lawyer.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM, Kpebu claimed that Akufo-Addo’s actions as President do not reflect the principles of a human rights advocate.

He also dismissed the belief that Akufo-Addo led the famous “Kum Me Preko” demonstration, stating that figures like Dr. Charles Wereko Brobbey, Kwesi Pratt, Kweku Baako, and Kwame Kaakyire were the true leaders of the protest.



