Akufo-Addo lauds NEIP for transforming entrepreneurship in Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) for its significant impact on Ghana's entrepreneurship landscape.

Launched in 2017, NEIP has supported start-ups through funding, training, and mentorship, leading to the emergence of numerous innovative businesses and creating over 100,000 jobs.



The President emphasized the program's role in reducing youth unemployment, fostering economic diversification, and positioning Ghana as a hub for innovation in West Africa.

Additionally, he highlighted the government's efforts to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, including substantial investments in education and research, with a focus on STEM education.



President Akufo-Addo urged stakeholders to continue supporting initiatives like NEIP to advance Ghana's development through innovation and entrepreneurship.



