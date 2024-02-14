Akufo-Addo losing grip on NPP MPs - Ato Forson alleges

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader and MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, asserts a significant decline in President Akufo-Addo's sway over Majority Members of Parliament (MPs).

Describing the President as a "lame duck" within his party, Dr. Forson points to a noticeable shift in allegiance among New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs toward the party's new flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

"Two years ago, I wouldn’t be sure that NPP MPs will break ranks with President Akufo-Addo but now the President is weak within his own party. They see him more or less as lame. He is a lame duck. They have a new leader, and you can see that loyalty and allegiance have moved from the President to the new flagbearer. I sit in Parliament and I see it by the day," Ato Forson said during an interview with JoyNews.