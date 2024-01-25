Akufo-Addo makes new appointments to the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, as Chief of Defence Staff, effective Thursday, 1st February 2024.

This appointment has been made subject to consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic.



It follows the imminent completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on Thursday, 1st February 2024, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama. President Akufo-Addo has expressed his deep gratitude to him for his devoted and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation.



The President has also appointed Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona as Chief of Army Staff, in succession to Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, with effect from Thursday, 1st February 2024.

This appointment has also been made subject to consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic. Major General Onwona, until his new appointment, was the Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.



Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu and Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe remain in their positions as Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff respectively.