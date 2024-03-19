Akufo-Addo nominates Abronye DC to Tema Oil Refinery board

Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to the Board of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Company Limited.

Alongside Abronye DC, Leon Kendon Appenteng has been nominated as the Board Chairman, and Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe is the Managing Director of the company.



These nominations were disclosed in a statement dated March 18, signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.



The announcement follows the reconstitution of the Board of Tema Oil Refinery Company Limited.



“Kindly take the necessary steps to give immediate effect on these nominations in accordance with the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the Regulations of the Company,” the statement read.

Among the other nominated individuals are Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, Mrs. Edith Sapara-Grant, Nana Aka Bakoma Prempeh, Mrs. Lorraine Crabbe Ababio, Mr. Joseph Mensah Browne, Mr. Alfred George Thompson, Mr. Paul Kwaku Kyei Ofori, and Mr. Herbert Ato Morrison.



Read the full statement below:



