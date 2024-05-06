Akufo-Addo nominates new MCE for Birim Central Municipal Assembly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Birim Central Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region is set to welcome a new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) following the dismissal of the immediate past chief executive, Victoria Adu, from office.

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa to fill the vacant position.



Victoria Adu was relieved of her duties through a letter signed by the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah, dated March 19, 2024.



The letter cited Article 243(3)(b) of the Constitution and Section 20(3)(b) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936) as the legal basis for the President's action.



In a recent development, President Akufo-Addo nominated Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa in a letter dated May 3, 2024, to occupy the vacant Birim Central Municipal Assembly seat.

The letter issued by the President's representatives at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah, directed the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, to collaborate with the regional electoral body to conduct an election to confirm Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa's nomination as MCE for Birim Central Municipal Assembly.



Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa is an accomplished entrepreneur and business executive with over twenty-four years of experience in business development, entrepreneurship, and wholesale distribution.



She is the Chief Executive Officer of J.A. Agyeiwaa Enterprise Ltd and has a proven track record of managing business deals exceeding $3 million. She is also known for her active involvement in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 1992.