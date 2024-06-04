Akufo-Addo not selling Graphic Communications to cronies - Info. Min. says Cabinet has approved GSE listing

Fatimatu Abubakar Minister of Information

Cabinet has approved the listing of state-owned Graphic Communications Group Limited on the Ghana Stock Exchange, according to Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar.

She denied allegations that President Akufo-Addo plans to sell the company to cronies, stating that no investor has been approached or expressed interest.



The ministry is engaging with stakeholders to execute the listing, which will allow the public to acquire shares in the company.

Abubakar emphasized that the listing is to promote transparency and accountability, not to sell the company to private individuals.



