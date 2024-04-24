Akufo-Addo orders State-Owned Enterprises to submit audited finances by May 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has mandated all state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to furnish their audited financial statements for the year 2023 by May 2024, warning of penalties for non-compliance.

Delivering the directive at the 2024 annual policy and governance forum of state-owned enterprises, the President reiterated his commitment to ensuring strict adherence to this directive.



The annual forum serves as a platform to evaluate the performance of SOEs, aligning with government objectives and mandates.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of meeting the May 15 deadline, citing potential repercussions on financing arrangements with international bodies like the World Bank for failure to comply.



The President pointed out that delays in the submission of audited financial statements have been a recurring issue, adversely affecting the overall performance of SOEs.