Akufo-Addo praises Asantehene for his sterling leadership qualities

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has praised Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, for his extraordinary leadership, saying he is a symbol of unity for Asanteman, and Ghana as a whole.

Speaking at the Akwasidae Kese durbar in Kumasi to climax the 25th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, as the 16th occupant of the golden stool, President Akufo-Addo said Otumfuo Osei Tutu was also a symbol of peace and national cohesion.



This, he said set him apart as an exemplary leader.



President Akufo-Addo, pointed out that, the harmonious and peaceful co-existence of various tribes from Ghana and other west African countries in the Ashanti region, was a magnificent demonstration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s love for peace and unity among all people.



He commended the Asantehene for his various social interventions in the areas of education, health, economic empowerment, environmental protection and others,

which had helped improve the lives of many people in Ghana.



The President said the wise counsel of Otumfuo Osei Tutu on critical national issues had contributed significantly to the thriving democratic governance in the country.



Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, who was the Guest of Honour, urged Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago to strengthen cooperation to improve the lives of their peoples.



He said it was important to increase trade and investments among countries in Africa and the Caribbean to help improve the lives of the people who were historically brothers, but set apart by colonial circumstances.

He also praised Otumfuo Osei Tutu for his outstandingleadership and love for peace and unity among the people of African descent.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu paid glowing tribute to various groups of professionals, individuals and organisations. They include teachers, doctors, nurses,



judicial staff, clergy, traditional rulers, farmers, civil society organisations, diplomatic missions and others, who had supported him in various ways throughout his 25 year reign.



He reaffirmed his commitment to continue to work to improve education, health, protect the environment and other initiatives that would help improve the lives of the people.

The Asantehene said it was the important to overcomethe menace of galamsey by every means necessary.



The Akwasidae, celebrated every six weeks, provides an occasion for communion with ancestors as well as the reunion of families.



It gives the opportunity to all the chiefs in the domain of the Golden Stool of Asante to renew their allegiance to the occupant of the Golden Stool.



Clad in a splendid Kente cloth and adorned in gold ornaments, the Asantehene, who turned 74 on Monday, May 6, acknowledged the respects of his subjects, admirers and well wishers, amid the display colourful skills in drums, music and dance.

There were hundreds of people from diversebackgrounds, cultures and walks.



On display was the Golden Stool, the Sikadwa Kofi, the ultimate symbol of the power and unity of Asanteman.



The Stool, rarely displayed in public, is believed to have been commandeered from the heavens by Okomfo Anokye to seal the bond among Asantes towards building a powerful kingdom.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II succeeded Otumfuo Opoku Ware II on 26 April 1999, following his demise.