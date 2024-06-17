News

News
Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha

Akufo Addo Chief Imam President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his warm wishes to Ghanaian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, urging peaceful co-existence and unity.

He emphasized the importance of working together to build a prosperous and harmonious Ghana.

The President noted that the festival commemorates the sacrifice and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, and encouraged citizens to embrace values of devotion, compassion, and unity.

The national event was marked at the Independence Square in Accra, with Vice President Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia as the Guest of Honour.

