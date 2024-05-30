Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to advance technical education

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reaffirmed the government's commitment to advancing technical education by providing financial and logistical support.

Speaking at the Third Biennial Applied Research Conference of the Technical Universities of Ghana (ARCTUG-2024) at Sunyani Technical University, he emphasized the importance of technical skills and entrepreneurship development.



The conference, themed “University, Industry, and Government Partnership for Accelerating Innovation and Entrepreneurship for National Development,” brought together researchers from various sectors.

Akufo-Addo encouraged technical universities to engage in problem-solving research and urged students to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions, noting that the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) created approximately 103,821 jobs by the end of 2022.



