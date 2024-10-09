Akufo-Addo’s appointees engaged in galamsey and leading us into crisis – Rex Omar

Menu ›
Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Rex Omar, a prominent democrat and musician, criticized President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, claiming it has led to a deliberate crisis. He referenced research by former Minister Prof. Frimpong Boateng, revealing that 80% of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are involved in galamsey, causing widespread environmental destruction in the country.
