Akufo-Addo’s appointees engaged in galamsey and leading us into crisis – Rex Omar

Rex Oma Rex Omar

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Rex Omar, a prominent democrat and musician, criticized President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, claiming it has led to a deliberate crisis.

Rex Omar, a prominent democrat and musician, criticized President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, claiming it has led to a deliberate crisis. He referenced research by former Minister Prof. Frimpong Boateng, revealing that 80% of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are involved in galamsey, causing widespread environmental destruction in the country.



Source: Mynewsgh