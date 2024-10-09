Akufo-Addo’s appointees engaged in galamsey and leading us into crisis – Rex Omar

Rex Omar

Source: Mynewsgh

Rex Omar, a prominent democrat and musician, criticized President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, claiming it has led to a deliberate crisis.

