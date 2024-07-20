Akufo-Addo’s fight against corruption has been abysmal – Domelevo

Daniel Yao Domelevo and Nana Akufo-Addo

Former Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's efforts in fighting corruption, calling them "very abysmal."

Domelevo argued that the president needs to be more proactive in identifying which government appointees have acquired state properties.



He acknowledged the establishment of anti-corruption institutions but stressed that they must be independent and strong, and that consequences for corruption should be enforced.

Domelevo's comments followed an Afrobarometer report highlighting increased perceptions of corruption across Africa, with 58% of citizens in 39 countries believing corruption worsened over the past year.



