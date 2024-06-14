Akufo-Addo’s gov’t not ‘worse in history’ – Barima Sidney

Sidney Kofi Ofori

Hiplife musician Sidney Kofi Ofori, known as Barima Sidney, has countered claims that the Akufo-Addo administration is the worst government in Ghana's history.

Critics, mostly from opposition parties, cite high inflation and the cedi's depreciation as reasons for their criticism.



Appearing on the Angel Morning Show, Barima Sidney, a composer of several NPP campaign songs, disagreed with these opinions, stating that while the government is not perfect, it is not the worst.

He urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to engage more in politics.



Read full article