Akufo-Addo’s gov’t will not leave a difficult situation for the next gov’t – MoF

Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance has assured that the Akufo-Addo administration is determined to leave a stable economy for the next government in January 2025.

According to Dr. Abudu Abdulganiyu, Technical Adviser at the Ministry, the government aims to record a primary balance surplus of 0.5% by the end of 2024, unlike the huge budget deficit inherited in 2017.



He also confirmed that no supplementary budget will be requested during the mid-year budget review in July 2024, as the government is on track to achieve its fiscal targets.

This demonstrates the government's commitment to responsible fiscal management.



