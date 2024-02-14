Akufo-Addo's ministerial changes are dead on arrival - Armah Kofi Buah

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, has expressed doubt about the recent ministerial reshuffle announced by President Akufo-Addo. He considers it to be late and unlikely to yield significant outcomes.

On February 14th, President Akufo-Addo announced a major ministerial reshuffle, which saw the removal of Ken Ofori Atta from his position as Finance Minister.



The reshuffle affected 13 current ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.



Kofi Buah questioned the potential effectiveness of the new ministers, suggesting that they may not have enough time to adjust and make substantial changes.

“This is very important because as you know the people of Ghana have called on the president in the last seven years when it became obvious that some of his ministers were not performing. It went to the extent that even the majority members of parliament insisted and called on the president to make these changes before theboat capsized. It is obvious that the president refused until the boat capsized.”



“Honourable Speaker it is clear that this has come a little too late. And to say that for 10 months yes these new ministers may not have the opportunity to settle down and make any impact. So honourable speaker what I have to say is that these changes are simply dead on arrival,” he stated.