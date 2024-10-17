News

Akufo-Addo’s ‘misguided’ attacks on Mahama won’t make Bawumia president – Bawah Mogtari

AkufoScreenshot 2024 10 17 110124.png Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his comments on Mahama’s stance regarding illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

Akufo-Addo recently questioned Mahama’s position on the issue during his ‘Thank You Tour,’ accusing him of making contradictory statements.

The president claimed Mahama promised to reverse anti-galamsey policies and grant amnesty to those jailed for related offenses.

In response, Mogtari labeled Akufo-Addo’s remarks as "misguided" and argued that such attacks on Mahama would not help elect Vice President Dr. Bawumia as president.

