Akufo-Addo’s poor & insensitive decision in banking sector destroyed countless lives – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Source: 3news

Former President and NDC candidate John Dramani Mahama has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration’s handling of the banking sector, calling it "poor and insensitive."

He stated that government decisions left many families struggling with debt and poverty, describing it as a gamble with citizens' welfare.



In a Facebook post, Mahama urged Ghanaians to “choose a better future” in upcoming elections.

He has also pledged to restore licenses of banks he believes were unfairly closed and to support local investment in various economic sectors, aiming to create jobs and strengthen Ghana’s economy.



Read full article