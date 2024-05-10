Akufo-Addo's rhetoric threatens legacy and casts shadow on Bawumia - Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has issued a caution to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regarding his recent public remarks, particularly concerning his statements on his potential successor.

During a panel discussion on the Good Morning Ghana program on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Pratt expressed disagreement with the president's assertion that he would not hand over power to someone he had defeated twice at the polls, specifically referring to former president John Dramani Mahama.



Pratt emphasized that the decision of who succeeds the president rests with the Ghanaian people, not the president himself. He criticized Akufo-Addo's statements as not only offensive but also potentially inciting insurrection.

The Insight Newspaper Managing Editor voiced concern that the president's close associates seemed unaware of the negative impact of such remarks on Akufo-Addo's image, legacy, and the electoral prospects of his Vice President.