Akufo-Addo should be reported to the ICC for the 2020 elections voilence – Abraham Koomson

Abraham Koomson

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, has urged that President Akufo-Addo be reported to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his inaction on illegal mining (galamsey) and election violence.

Koomson criticized the President for failing to address the deaths of eight people during the 2020 election unrest and accused him of using violence to retain power.



He also condemned the worsening galamsey crisis, which has caused severe environmental damage and water shortages, despite the President's 2017 promise to tackle it.

Koomson believes international intervention is necessary for these issues.



