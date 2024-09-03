News

1

Akufo-Addo showcases Ghana’s health achievements at Indonesia-Africa Forum

Akufo AddoScreenshot 2024 09 03 092222.png President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

At the Indonesia-Africa Forum on September 2, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highlighted Ghana’s health progress since independence, emphasizing that a healthy population is crucial for economic development.

He discussed milestones such as the National Health Insurance Scheme, significant reductions in maternal and child mortality, and the “Agenda 111” initiative, which aims to build 111 new hospitals.

Akufo-Addo also stressed the importance of private sector investments in healthcare and urged African nations to adopt “wealth through health” for sustainable development.

Source: 3news