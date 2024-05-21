Akufo-Addo swears in 24 new Ministers and Deputies

President Nana Akufo-Addo with his newly sworn-in ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in 24 new ministers and deputy ministers at a ceremony held at the Jubilee House.

In his address, the President urged the new appointees to diligently work towards fulfilling his administration's mandate, ensuring citizens have access to growth and prosperity opportunities.



Administering the Oaths of Office, Secrecy, and Allegiance, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the appointees' abilities to contribute significantly during the final seven months of his term.



He reminded them of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) commitment to serving Ghanaians with honesty and competence. The President also emphasized the importance of filing asset declarations promptly and maintaining integrity in their public duties.

The nominations for the new ministers were approved by Parliament on Friday, May 17, 2024. Among the newly sworn-in ministers are Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State for the Ministry of Finance; Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture; Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources; and Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development, and Decentralisation.



Other ministers include Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister for Environmental Science, Technology, and Innovation; Darkoa Newman, Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection; Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, Minister for Health; and Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister for Information. Nii Kwartei Titus Glover and Daniel Machator were sworn in as Regional Ministers for Greater Accra and Oti, respectively.



The 14 Deputy Ministers sworn in included Dr. Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection; Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister for Information; Charles Acheampong, Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitisation; and Adelaide Ntim, Deputy Minister for Health. Other Deputy Ministers are Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie, Collins Adomako Mensah, Dr. Prince Hamidu Armah, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie, Akwasi Konadu, Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, and Dr. Alexander Ampaabeng.