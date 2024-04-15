Akufo-Addo to commission Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Project on April 17

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will commission the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Project on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, to tackle voltage and power quality issues in Kumasi and northern Ghana.

The Therman Power Project will also boost system voltages and enhance overall stability, according to the Volta River Authority (VRA).



The president will be joined at this event at Anwomaso Kumasi, the project site by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and CEO of the VRA, Ing. Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa



Following a grid impact study by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), it recommended a minimum of 250MW of power generation in the Ashanti Region for grid reliability, the VRA initiated the project to address this need and ensure quality and reliable power for consumers in the middle and northern regions.

The project also aims to optimize the use of national gas resources, create job opportunities in Kumasi, and provide practical training opportunities for students from institutions like KNUST and Kumasi Technical University in thermal power operations.



Originally the Ameri Power Plant, the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Project was transferred to the VRA after the BOOT agreement between Ameri Energy Limited and the Government of Ghana expired. Funded entirely by the VRA, the project involves two phases, with the first phase, commissioned in May 2023, relocating six TM2500 units with a total generation capacity of 150MW. The second phase, scheduled for completion in June 2024, will increase the plant's capacity to 250MW.



The project is being executed by VRA’s in-house team of engineers, with support from some selected service providers.