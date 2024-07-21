News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Akufo-Addo to commission phase two of UHAS main campus

Akufo Addo Ro President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The second phase of construction at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) main campus has been completed and is ready for commissioning.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live