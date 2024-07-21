Akufo-Addo to commission phase two of UHAS main campus

The second phase of construction at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) main campus has been completed and is ready for commissioning.

This $60 million project includes the administrative complex and the expansive UHAS School of Nursing and Midwifery, one of the largest in Africa.



This development enhances the Volta Regional Capital’s status as a higher education hub. President Akufo-Addo initiated the China Aid Phase Two project in September 2021, promising additional funding and infrastructure. The project progressed smoothly, finishing in early 2024.



Professor Lydia Aziato announced the completion at the university's International Day event in June and invited national and international partners to celebrate on July 29, 2024.

UHAS will confer an honorary Doctorate on President Akufo-Addo for his commitment to education, including the Free SHS policy, STEM education, and the UHAS expansion.



The university acknowledged his efforts to advance education in line with the UN's SDG 4 for inclusive and quality education. UHAS, established by late President Atta Mills in 2011, aims to be a leading health training and research institution.