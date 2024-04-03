Akufo-Addo to declare verdict on SML/GRA deal after reviewing findings

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received the audit report on the contentious revenue mobilisation deal between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

President Akufo-Addo on January 2, 2024, appointed KPMG to audit the contracts entered into between GRA and SML, and subsequently directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to suspend the performance of the contracts, pending the submission of the audit report, including any payments presently envisaged under their terms.



In a Facebook post dated Wednesday, April 3, Mr Arhin revealed that the report was delivered to the President on Wednesday, March 27, and President Akufo-Addo is presently studying the findings and will make his decisions known soon.



"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 27th March 2024, received from KPMG its report on the audit conducted, at the behest of the President, on the transactions between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML)."

"President Akufo-Addo is studying the findings of the audit report, and will, in due course, make his decisions known to the Ghanaian people," Arhin said.



