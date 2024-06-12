News

Akufo-Addo to headline Afreximbank's annual meetings and ACTIF Forum in The Bahamas

Akufo Addo Ko President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Akufo-Addo will join other global leaders at the 31st Annual Meetings of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the third AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) in Nassau, The Bahamas, from June 12 to 14.

