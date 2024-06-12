Akufo-Addo to headline Afreximbank's annual meetings and ACTIF Forum in The Bahamas

President Nana Akufo-Addo will join other global leaders at the 31st Annual Meetings of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the third AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) in Nassau, The Bahamas, from June 12 to 14.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will also attend, alongside African and CARICOM Heads of State, ministers, CEOs, and public figures.



Themed ‘Owning our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa,’ the event aims to boost intra-African trade and investment flows and address economic challenges in African and Caribbean economies.

Key topics include macroeconomic crisis management, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, and socio-political and economic cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.



The meetings will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, with a focus on policy imperatives, entrepreneurial partnerships, and youth empowerment. They are considered crucial for economic decision-makers in Africa and CARICOM and will be covered by media from both regions and internationally.



