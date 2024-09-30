Akufo-Addo to hit 2024 campaign trail from Wednesday 2 October

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is set to launch his campaign for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 presidential ticket on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

He will start in the Upper East and Upper West Regions, aiming to visit all 16 regions before the December 7 election.



His campaign tour will last approximately 65 days.

After a brief trip to France and Germany for official duties on October 3, he will resume his campaign.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, are already engaged in constituency-based campaigns in the Western and Ashanti Regions, respectively.



