Akufo-Addo to inaugurate 120 housing units for Appiatse tragedy survivors

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to inaugurate approximately 120 housing units for survivors of the Appiatse tragedy in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region today, May 2, 2024.

The ceremony, marking two years since the devastating incident, is slated for 2:00 pm.



The newly constructed residences, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, boast upgraded amenities, including a marketplace, six-unit classrooms, and kindergarten facilities. They also feature internal roads, access to water and electricity, a drainage system, and water storage infrastructure.



The rebuilding effort in the Appiatse community follows a fatal accident on January 20, 2022, which claimed the lives of approximately 13 individuals in a fiery explosion caused by a vehicle transporting mining explosives. This tragedy left the entire community in ruins and uninhabitable.

Following the calamity, the government, under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, established a Relief Committee to mobilize resources for the reconstruction of Appiatse.



