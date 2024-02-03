Akufo-Addo urges global leaders to support Africa's shift towards prosperity

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered an important message to leaders of developed nations at the annual Africa Day event held in Vienna, Austria.

He urged these leaders to prioritize support for Africa's development agenda. The President emphasized that a prosperous Africa is not only beneficial for its citizens but for the entire global community.



The Ghanaian President emphasized the urgent need for Africa to break away from its historical dependence on the production and export of raw materials. He called for a shift towards industrialization, stating that after decades of relying on aid, Africa aspires to become a self-sufficient and empowered continent.



In his speech, the President highlighted the importance of investing in education, skills training, and entrepreneurial development as crucial components for economic growth. He emphasised that the countries achieving rapid economic progress were those that prioritized these elements.

To accelerate economic growth and transform African economies, President Akufo-Addo outlined key catalysts, including ensuring food security, creating jobs, empowering youth, and stimulating agricultural productivity. The structural transformation from raw material-dependent economies to value-added, industrial ones is crucial for the continent's progress.



The President has called for increased investment and trade between Africa and other continents through a new paradigm. He aims to shift from historical trade relations and focus on transforming African and Ghanaian economies into value-adding industrial forces. According to him, this transformation will create a robust trading system that will foster mutual prosperity between Europe, Africa, Austria, and Ghana.



In conclusion, he emphasised that Africa is ready to redefine its position on the global stage, asserting that the structural transformation of its economies is key to achieving lasting prosperity and international cooperation.