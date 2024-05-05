Akufo-Addo vows to safeguard Ghana's democracy ahead of december polls

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to safeguard Ghana's democratic legacy and territorial integrity throughout and beyond the upcoming December 7 general election.

He emphasizes Ghana's esteemed status as a democratic leader in the West African region and urges the populace to uphold peace and stability for continued socio-economic progress.



Speaking at the climax of the annual Aboakyer Festival in Effutu (Winneba), the President urges political maturity and emphasizes the importance of peaceful elections to maintain Ghana's global reputation.

He introduces Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer and calls for massive support for the party's candidates. Effutu's traditional leaders commend government projects while highlighting the need for further development initiatives.