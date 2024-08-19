Akufo-Addo will hand over sword to Bawumia on January 7 -NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: The Chronicle

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed strong confidence that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will hand over power to Dr. Bawumia on January 7, 2025.

Speaking at the NPP’s 2024 manifesto launch, Dr. Prempeh praised the NPP’s achievements, particularly in education and energy, under Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

He highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s leadership qualities and commitment to Ghana's development, urging NPP supporters to work towards securing victory in the upcoming December 2024 elections.



