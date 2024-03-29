Akufo-Addo wishes Ghanaians a blessed Easter

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended Easter greetings to all Ghanaians on behalf of his wife Rebecca, family, and the government.

In his Easter message, the president expressed his hopes that this season of celebration would bring healing to the nation and cleanse it of all transgressions.



President Akufo-Addo underscored the significance of commemorating the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, calling for a new era marked by faith, hope, progress, prosperity, reconciliation, and selflessness among Ghanaians and people worldwide.



Safety during the holiday period was also highlighted, with the president urging caution, particularly while driving, and encouraged continuous prayers for the nation's well-being.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo encouraged citizens to engage in various Easter activities, including conventions, social gatherings, picnics, and the traditional Kwahu Easter festivities, while adhering strictly to established safety protocols.



