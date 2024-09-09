Akyem Asuom youth shutdown illegal mining sites

The youth warned that they might take matters into their own hands

Source: 3news

The youth of Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region have shut down illegal mining operations in their community, citing severe environmental damage.

They claim these activities have polluted water bodies, destroyed farmland, and made crops infertile, despite repeated warnings.



The miners, allegedly operating under improper licenses and with some traditional leaders' support, continue their operations.

Youth spokesperson Kwesi Sarpong called on the government to intervene, warning that they might take matters into their own hands if no action is taken.



The Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Abodade III, expressed his support for the youth's efforts.



